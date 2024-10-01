Watch Now
Crash on Highway 101 causes backup near Santa Maria

KSBY Staff
A crash involving multiple cars on Highway 101 is creating backup for commuters near Santa Maria.

According to California Highway Patrol, a gray Tesla was rear-ended by a vehicle while driving in the fast lane. The collision has caused it to be unable to move.

A light-colored SUV and two smaller sedans were also involved, but it is unclear how. Two vehicles, the Tesla and a Chevy Duramax are being towed for front-end damage. A third BMW is also being towed.

Because of the crash, the first lane has been closed until further notice. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

