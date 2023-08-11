Crash on Hwy 101 slows traffic through San Luis Obispo

California Highway Patrol is responding to reports of a crash that happened on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

The crash happened at about 5:24 p.m. in the southbound lanes between the Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road off-ramps.

First responders are heading to the scene and working to clear the area.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.