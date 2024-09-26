Crash on SR-58 injures 1, starts fire

On Monday at around 7:50 p.m., a rollover crash on State Route 58 caused a small fire off the shoulder of the highway, California Highway Patrol says.

Officials report that the crash occurred 2 miles east of O'Donovan Rd. as 46-year-old Santa Margarita resident Tanya Mueller was driving eastbound on the state route.

Authorities say that for unknown reasons, Mueller made an unsafe turning movement and drove off the edge of the roadway, overturning her vehicle into a dirt embankment.

The car then caught on fire, which ignited a small blaze in the vegetation on the shoulder of the highway, according to CHP.

A witness reportedly stopped and helped Mueller escape the vehicle by breaking the passenger side window and pulling her out.

The witness was identified by CHP as 61-year-old Santa Margarita resident Gene Sammons.

Mueller sustained a broken foot and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment, CHP says.

According to Cal Fire SLO, fire officials extinguished the fire completely after it spread to 0.22 acres.