Crash reported along Hwy 46 in Paso Robles

Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 06, 2022
A two-vehicle crash occurred along Hwy 46 at Jardine Rd. in Paso Robles early Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a black pickup truck collided with a white sedan at about 12:53 p.m. No word yet on which direction the vehicles were traveling.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including the Templeton area CHP, Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments and CAL FIRE SLO.

Debris from the crash landed in the left lane of Hwy 46. Fire officials are urging caution for those driving through the area.

Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

