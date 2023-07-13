Fatal crash reported on Hwy 101 in Buellton area

A fatal crash was backing up traffic on Highway 101 in the Buellton area Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:46 p.m. just south of Jonata Park Road. Both sides of the highway were impacted.

Two vehicles were involved. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the male driver of a van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, reportedly denied treatment. A female passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries after being extricated from the vehicle.

One southbound lane is closed near the scene of the crash but the northbound lanes remain open.

KSBY has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.