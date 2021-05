Emergency crews were responding to a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita Monday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. when, according to initial reports into the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle crossed from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes.

A white car could be seen crashed along the side of the road, facing the wrong way.

CAL FIRE says no one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.