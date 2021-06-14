Crash, roadside fires affect Hwy 101 traffic in Santa Barbara Co.

A crash involving a truck and trailer caused the closure of one lane of Highway 101 near Los Olivos on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Highway 154, blocking the fast lane.

Traffic was backed up three-quarters of a mile south of the crash site, according to the California Highway Patrol, and the lane was expected to be closed until approximately 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a couple of fires were also affecting traffic through Santa Barbara County.

At about 3:45 p.m., a fire was reported in the center divider of southbound Highway 101 at Cat Canyon Road near Los Alamos. The heavy smoke was reportedly causing problems for northbound traffic and just one northbound lane was open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About a half-hour later, another roadside fire was reported along southbound Highway 101 near Mariposa Reina in the Gaviota area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said on Monday that it had increased staffing in preparation for a Red Flag Warning for southern Santa Barbara County in effect Monday evening through Tuesday night.