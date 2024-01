A multi-vehicle crash shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m., just south of Constellation Rd.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, three vehicles were involved. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes were reopened at 9:10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.