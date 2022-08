One person was injured in a crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported shortly before 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes north of Palmer Road.

The California Highway Patrol has not released specifics on the crash, but said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was taken to the hospital to be checked out for what appeared to be minor injuries.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Highway 101 is open but northbound traffic was reduced to one lane as of 3:15 p.m.