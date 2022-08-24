Watch Now
Crash slows northbound traffic to a crawl along Hwy 101 in Atascadero

Caltrans
Northbound traffic along Hwy 101 slowed to a crawl after a three vehicle crash blocked one lane Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 17:49:53-04

Northbound traffic has stalled along Hwy 101 in Atascadero after a crash blocked one lane of the highway Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was called in at about 2:13 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway between Hwy 41 and Traffic Way.

One lane of the highway is completely blocked, Caltrans officials said. The agency says three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Initial reports indicate at least two of those were trucks.

According to CHP report logs, no one was injured in the crash.

A tow truck is on the way to the crash.

