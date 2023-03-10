Crash slows traffic on Hwy 101 through Pismo Beach

A vehicle rollover was stopping Southbound traffic on Highway 101 Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 9 a.m. near the Price Street offramp.

Initial reporters were that an SUV hit a rock, rolled and landed on its wheels in the roadway.

Traffic was reportedly stopped and an ambulance requested at the scene.

About an hour earlier, a vehicle was on its roof off the northbound side of the highway near the Shell Beach Road offramp. CHP reported no injuries associated with the crash.