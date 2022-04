A semi truck hit an embankment and rolled over in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 on Tuesday.

The crash was first reported at about 7:25 a.m. along Hwy 101 at Cat Canyon Rd. in Los Alamos.

The slow lane of Hwy 101 is temporarily closed through the area while crews work to move the truck from the road.

Initial CHP reports indicate that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Minor injuries are being reported.