Traffic was moving slowly along Highway 101 through the Pismo Beach area Tuesday morning due to a crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Shell Beach Road offramp just after 7:30 a.m.

Debris was cleaned up by around 8:30 a.m. but traffic was still impacted as of 8:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported.