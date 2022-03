A crash Wednesday in Templeton has stopped Highway 101 traffic.

It happened just after noon in the southbound lanes south of the Vineyard Drive onramp.

As of 12:08 p.m., CHP was reporting all vehicles involved were in the center divider and traffic was stopped on both sides of the highway as of 12:18 p.m.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

Caltrans is advising drivers to expect delays in the area, especially in the southbound lanes near Vineyard Drive.