Crashes close Southbound lane of Hwy 101 in Gaviota area

One lane of Highway 101 near the Gaviota Rest Area was closed Friday morning due to the crash.

It was reported in the southbound lanes south of the rest area shortly before 6 a.m.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries, but an ambulance was requested at the scene.

One southbound lane was closed around 6:30 a.m.

Another crashed around 7 a.m. just north of the Gaviota tunnel closed the #2 southbound lane in that area.

No other information was immediately available.