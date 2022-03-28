Crashes, downed trees reported during overnight storm

Rain was falling hard at times across the Central Coast early Monday morning causing some issues on local roads.

Just after 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was reporting flooding along Highway 101 at the southbound Highway 135 offramp in Los Alamos.

At 5:21 a.m., CHP was reporting a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Highway 101 lanes near the Nojoqui Summit.

The driver was reported to be stuck in the vehicle, but speaking with dispatch.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a vehicle crashed and rolled multiple times along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Traffic Way offramp in Arroyo Grande.

The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle although an ambulance was requested at the scene.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the center divider and a guardrail near the San Luis Bay Drive offramp along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the Avila Beach area.

An ambulance was also requested there, but no word on the extent of any injuries.

A SIG Alert was canceled for the San Luis Bay Drive and Avila Beach Drive area of Avila Beach after a large tree was reported to be blocking the road.

CHP was reporting the lanes were clear by 5 a.m.

Two waves of rain were expected during this storm system, which could also bring thunderstorms.

Drivers should use caution on local roads as flooding, lighting and hail are all possible.

