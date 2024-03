Crashes were backing up northbound Highway 101 traffic through a portion of San Luis Obispo County Thursday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m., traffic was moving slowly heading into the Pismo Beach area due to a crash near Shell Beach Road. No word on the extent of any injuries.

Another crash was also reported at the base of the Cuesta Grade in the southbound lanes just before 8:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol had a break in place in the area and said no injuries were reported.