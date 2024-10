A crash near the Cuesta Grade was backing up southbound Highway 101 traffic Tuesday morning.

It was reported at around 7:51 a.m. at the Cuesta Summit.

As many as four vehicles were reported to be involved.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

Other collisions were reported along both sides of the highway near Highway 58 on Tuesday morning as well.

The California Highway Patrol was asking drivers to be cautious as traffic may back up into the Templeton area.