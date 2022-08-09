Creek cleanup will mark cannabis company's two-year anniversary

In August 2020, Megan's Organic Market was the first recreational cannabis storefront to open in San Luis Obispo. This month, the company is celebrating two years in business at the location.

To mark the occasion, the cannabis company is teaming up with San Luis Obispo Rotary Club to clean up a section of San Luis Obispo Creek.

The cleanup event is happening on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cleanup area stretches from Bianchi Rd. to Madonna Rd. and includes the area behind Megan's Organic Market storefront.

CEO Megan Souza said in a statement: "The SLO community has been so wonderfully welcoming and supportive to us throughout the past two years, and we're grateful to have the opportunity to not only serve the community through good business, but also give back to the local community in meaningful ways."

Employees, friends and partners of the business will take part in the cleanup.