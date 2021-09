The Creston Classic Rodeo is kicking off on Thursday.

The event begins with Jackpot Team Roping at 6 p.m. Other events will include barrel racing, mutton busting, and slack events.

This is the rodeo's 25th year. It's scheduled to take place from September 16-19.

The rodeo arena is located at the corner of Webster Rd. and Swayze Rd. in Creston.

Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under and military in uniform get in for free.

