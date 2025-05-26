Creston woman dies in vehicle accident on private property

A Creston woman was killed in a vehicle accident on private property over the weekend.

It happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday at a property on Cripple Creek Road near Creston Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Valerie White was trying to access a gate entry keypad to the left of her pickup. She reportedly left the vehicle in neutral and it rolled back onto her, causing her to be trapped beneath the vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries.

The CHP's Templeton Area Office is investigating.