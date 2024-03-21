Crew members cleared homeless encampment near train tracks in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria sent a crew to clean up a homeless encampment along the train tracks in the city Wednesday.

Officials said police have been contacting the unhoused population and informing them of the resources available.

Rob Himoto, President of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, said the homeless encampments are so close to the tracks that it pose a danger to those who live there when the train comes by.

"Also, (the homeless) have been undermining the tracks, digging underneath the tracks," Himoto said. "So we had to repair the roadbed quite a bit along with cleaning up the trash."

City officials said they will continue to encourage the unhoused community to seek help, including the newly opened Hope Village which provides a safe place to stay while they transition into more permanent housing.