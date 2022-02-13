Crews assist cyclist injured in Poly Canyon

A bicyclist was injured in Poly Canyon in San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the open space area near Cal Poly's campus at 10:18 a.m. CAL FIRE SLO, SLO City Fire and San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the call.

In a tweet, SLO City Fire says the cyclist had minor injuries, but refused treatment or transport.

This morning we assisted @CALFIRE_SLO with an open space rescue to poly canyon for a biker down. One patient, minor injuries. Patient refused treatment or transport, but was assisted out of the canyon on UTV2. pic.twitter.com/GgXcvf3baK — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) February 13, 2022

The cyclist was given a lift out of Poly Canyon on a UTV2.

KSBY was unable to immediately reach CAL FIRE SLO and SLO City Fire for additional details on the incident.