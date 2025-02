Highway 1 is closed between Ragged Point in northern San Luis Obispo County and Gorda in southern Monterey County as crews work on a small slide.

According to Caltrans, it covers the northbound lane two miles north of the Monterey County line.

Crews will be out early Friday morning to conduct assessments and clear debris from the affected lanes.

An estimated time for reopening will be shared once Caltrans completes an assessment. Please check back for updates.