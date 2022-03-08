Crews contain fire in homeless camp Monday night

A fire that started in a homeless camp burned a stretch of brush and trees along Hwy 101 on Monday night, officials say.

The blaze broke out along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at the State St. on ramp in Santa Barbara at about 9:07 p.m. on Monday.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out the flames, which burned a roughly 100 by 50 foot area in total.

Homeless Camp fire. SBC and STB on scene of a homeless encampment on fire. Hwy 101 SB at State Street. 100x50 spot burning in brush and trees. 5 engines on scene. No injuries reported. Under investigation. Traffic restrictions in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ctra4BITMm — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 8, 2022

No one was injured in the blaze, and the area was cleared by about 11 p.m.

The fire's cause is under investigation.