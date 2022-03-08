Watch
Crews contain fire in homeless camp Monday night

The fire was first reported at about 9:07 p.m. on Monday night along the southbound State St. on ramp in Santa Barbara.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 17:19:03-05

A fire that started in a homeless camp burned a stretch of brush and trees along Hwy 101 on Monday night, officials say.

The blaze broke out along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at the State St. on ramp in Santa Barbara at about 9:07 p.m. on Monday.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out the flames, which burned a roughly 100 by 50 foot area in total.

No one was injured in the blaze, and the area was cleared by about 11 p.m.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

