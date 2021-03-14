Crews extricate hiker with possible broken leg from Ontario Ridge Trail near Shell Beach

Crews extricated an injured hiker Sunday afternoon from the Ontario Ridge Trail near Shell Beach.

A CAL FIRE SLO spokesperson said crews received a report of an injured hiker on the trail at approximately 11:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a hiker with a possible broken leg and a hand injury, said CAL FIRE SLO officials.

As of 12:45 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO and San Luis Ambulance remain on scene. First responders are transporting the hiker to the hospital, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

It is not yet known if there were other hikers with the person.

INJURED HIKER: Ontario Ridge Trail near Shell Beach. #OntarioIC at scene with one patient, possible broken leg and hand injury. #CountyOfSlo #ShellBeach pic.twitter.com/XlqCPfd8z3 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 14, 2021