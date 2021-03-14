Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews extricate hiker with possible broken leg from Ontario Ridge Trail near Shell Beach

items.[0].image.alt
CAL FIRE SLO
injured hiker 1 3-14-21.jpg
injured hiker 2 3-14-21.jpg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 23:45:42-04

Crews extricated an injured hiker Sunday afternoon from the Ontario Ridge Trail near Shell Beach.

A CAL FIRE SLO spokesperson said crews received a report of an injured hiker on the trail at approximately 11:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a hiker with a possible broken leg and a hand injury, said CAL FIRE SLO officials.

As of 12:45 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO and San Luis Ambulance remain on scene. First responders are transporting the hiker to the hospital, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

It is not yet known if there were other hikers with the person.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7