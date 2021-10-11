Crews fight brush fire amidst planned power outages in north San Luis Obispo County

CAL FIRE crews responded to a brush fire caused by a downed power line near San Simeon on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Washburn Campground Rd. and Gordon Creek Rd. near San Simeon. A tree collapsed into power lines, sparking a slow-moving fire that burned about 1/2 acre of brush, fire officials say.

An outage affecting 1,223 PG&E customers has been reported in the area. The outage was reported at 1:40 p.m.

PG&E's website estimates that power will be restored to the area by 9:45 p.m.

KSBY has reached out to PG&E to confirm whether the fire and power outage are related.

About 150 additional PG&E customers in north San Luis Obispo County are currently without power as a result of planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The planned outages are a response to high winds and dry conditions, PG&E explained online. After weather conditions improve, PG&E crews will inspect power equipment before restoring power to the area.

Affected customers include those in areas along Hwy 46 east of Cambria and Harmony. 13 customers near the Cholame "Y" at the intersection of Hwys 41 and 46 and 59 customers east of Hwy 101 near San Miguel are also without power.

The Public Safety Power Shutoffs had gone into effect by around noon on Monday. PG&E estimated that power would be restored in nearly all affected areas by 10 p.m. Monday night.

62 customers east of Cambria could be without power until about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, PG&E's website says.