Crews investigate abandoned vehicle off cliff in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating after discovering an abandoned vehicle off a cliff in Isla Vista late Saturday night.

Two engines, one truck and a battalion chief responded to the 6800 block of Del Playa Drive at approximately 11:07 p.m. for a reported vehicle 30 to 40 ft below a cliff, according to fire department officials.

Authorities managed to recover the car, but investigators said they did not find anyone inside the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by law, according to fire authorities.