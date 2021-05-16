Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews investigate abandoned vehicle off cliff in Isla Vista

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
vehicle off cliff 5-16-21.jfif
Posted at 4:34 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:34:37-04

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating after discovering an abandoned vehicle off a cliff in Isla Vista late Saturday night.

Two engines, one truck and a battalion chief responded to the 6800 block of Del Playa Drive at approximately 11:07 p.m. for a reported vehicle 30 to 40 ft below a cliff, according to fire department officials.

Authorities managed to recover the car, but investigators said they did not find anyone inside the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by law, according to fire authorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7