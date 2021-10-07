Crews knock down apartment fire in Santa Maria, multiple units damaged

Crews responded to an apartment fire in Santa Maria early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at The Residences apartment building on the 200 block of N. Depot St.

The fire broke out inside a unit. The Santa Maria Fire Department worked to fully extinguish the flames, and the fire had been knocked down before 7 a.m.

In a tweet, fire department officials shared that fire sprinklers helped slow the fire's spread but caused significant water damage to the unit that caught fire. Three units below were also damaged, officials say.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

Displaced residents are being helped by Red Cross and property management.

KSBY has reached out to Santa Maria Fire Department for more information. We will update this story as more details becomes available.