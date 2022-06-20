Watch
Crews knock down brush fire in Hwy 101 median

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
A brush fire ignited in the center divide of Hwy 101 in Paso Robles Monday. Crews were able to knock down the flames, but traffic was moving slowly through the area.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 20, 2022
A fire broke out in the center divide on Hwy 101 in Paso Robles on Monday, officials say.

The fire was first reported around 11:57 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, just south of the Hwy 46 East exit.

CHP reports indicate that as the fire broke out, a pickup truck hauling household items in the truck bed braked suddenly, sending objects across the lanes of the highway and into the median.

Paso Robles Fire responded to the median and helped knocked down the flames.

By about 12:26 p.m. road had been cleared, but traffic was still moving slowly in the area.

CHP and Caltrans were still in the area to clean it up.

No injuries have been reported.

