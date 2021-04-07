Crews put out travel trailer fire in Santa Maria

No one was injured when a travel trailer caught on fire in Santa Maria Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to reports of the fire on the 200 block of Prescott Lane shortly after noon.

When the Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived, they say the trailer, which was attached to a pickup truck, was fully involved.

Santa Maria Fire also assisted and crews were able to knock down the flames within five to 10 minutes and prevent damage to the truck.

Fire officials say the person in the trailer was able to get out and was not hurt.

The Red Cross was called out to assist them with any needs they may have.

No word on the cause of the fire.

