Crews put out vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed

Paso Robles Fire crews put out a vegetation fire burning in the Salinas Riverbed on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a section of the riverbed between North River Rd. and Sulphur Springs Rd. at about 8:28 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found about 1/4 acre of vegetation burning in a hard-to-access area.

Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, which was caused by an unattended fire within a homeless encampment, officials say.

Fire officials say they expect an early start to fire season, now that vegetation is drying due to lack of rain and continuing drought conditions.