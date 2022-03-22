Watch
Crews put out vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed

Paso Robles Fire
Posted at 6:45 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 09:45:33-04

Paso Robles Fire crews put out a vegetation fire burning in the Salinas Riverbed on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a section of the riverbed between North River Rd. and Sulphur Springs Rd. at about 8:28 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found about 1/4 acre of vegetation burning in a hard-to-access area.

Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, which was caused by an unattended fire within a homeless encampment, officials say.

Fire officials say they expect an early start to fire season, now that vegetation is drying due to lack of rain and continuing drought conditions.

