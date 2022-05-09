Crews respond to fire along Price Canyon Rd.

UPDATE (1:14 p.m.) - Pismo Beach Police have closed northbound Price Canyon Rd. at Lemoore Ave., officials say. Southbound traffic remains open.

ORIGINAL STORY (12:49 p.m.) - Fire crews are on scene for a fire burning along Price Canyon Rd. in Pismo Beach on Monday.

The fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Price Canyon Rd. and Thousand Hills Rd. burning near the railroad tracks. At about 12:23 p.m., CHP incident logs reported black smoke seen in the area.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Grover Beach.

Five Cities Fire Authority and CAL FIRE SLO had crews on scene of the fire.

KSBY has reached out to fire officials for more information and is waiting to hear back.

