At about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire officials responded to reports of an electrical fire in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported at Marsh and Nipomo Sts. in San Luis Obispo at about 9 a.m.

Responding crews saw moderate smoke coming from an electrical vault, fire officials say.

SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO are responding to the incident.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.