Crews respond to residential fire in Morro Bay

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Morro Bay on Wednesday morning.

CAL FIRE SLO says they received a call about a residential fire on Trinidad St. at about 6:33 a.m.

Responding crews included four engines, a battalion chief and a breathing support. All response teams were either on scene or en route.

Morro Bay Fire Department is handling the incident. KSBY has reached out to the department for additional details.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.