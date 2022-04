Fire crews were responding to a vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 6:52 a.m. in the brush near the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 and Los Osos Valley Rd. near the Bob Jones Trail.

Smoke was rising from the area but had cleared by around 7:10 a.m.

No word yet on the fire's cause.

SLO City Fire is on scene. CAL FIRE SLO was dispatched by has been cleared.