Crews respond to vehicle vs. bicyclist crash in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo City fire officials responded to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

The crash happened Friday evening at about 4:33 p.m. along Grand Avenue near Fredericks Avenue.

Fire officials along with San Luis Obispo Police officers responded to the scene.

As of 7 p.m., crews were still on scene investigating the crash. Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area as traffic may be impacted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The condition of the bicyclist is unknown at this time.