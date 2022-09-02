Crews stop progress of fire in Salinas Riverbed

A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning.

The fire was called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and CAL FIRE SLO were among the crews responding.

When KSBY spoke with Battalion Chief Enns, he told us 5 engines were fighting the fire.

Forward progress was stopped by about 6:30 a.m., but crews were still knocking down flames.

The fire burned a roughly 100 foot by 30 foot area.

No injuries were reported. The fire's cause is under investigation.