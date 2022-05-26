Watch
Crews tackle litter statewide, including on Central Coast

KSBY
Caltrans crews and volunteers removed trash from along highways in California during Litter Clean-Up Day on Thursday, May 26, 2022. It is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative. Pictured: Caltrans crews cleaning along the highway on July 7, 2021.
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 26, 2022
Thursday is Litter Cleanup Day for Caltrans workers and volunteers, who picked up trash along highways across California.

Cleanup efforts focused on Hwy 101 on the Central Coast, with Caltrans District 5 crews picking up along the highway in Greenfield, Templeton and Carpinteria.

The cleanup day is part of the $1.1 billion Clean California initiative put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The effort spans multiple years and is led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways litter-free and and beautify public spaces.

Since the project launched in July 2021, Caltrans says they have removed more than 630,000 cubic yards of litter from state highways, or enough to fill 193 Olympic-size swimming pools.

"Litter on our roadways pollutes waterways, threatens wildlife and increases the risk of fire," Steven Keck, Caltrans Acting Director, said in a release. "Californians can be part of the solution by disposing of garbage responsibly, securing cargo properly and volunteering to collect litter through the Adopt-A-Highway program."

A recently announced Clean California incentive program offers up to $250 per month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter along state highways.

