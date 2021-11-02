Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews to make repairs along Hwy 101 in Alisal Fire burn area

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
This charred hillside off Refugio Rd., seen on Wednesday, Oct. 13, makes up a section of the Alisal Fire burn scar.
alisal fire burn scar refugio road 10-20-21.jfif
Posted at 6:31 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 21:31:00-04

A project to clean and repair damaged culverts and drainage channels, clear burned vegetation from culvert inlet areas, install rock netting, and repair falling headwall and embankments along Highway 101 in the Gaviota area will continue through April 2022, according to Caltrans.

The project is in response to the Alisal Fire and is taking place from El Capitan State Beach to north of Gaviota State Park.

It will prompt intermittent lane closures Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. northbound and between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. southbound.

Caltrans says delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png