Crews to upgrade traffic light on Foothill Blvd. starting this month

The traffic signal on Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo is up for improvement, city officials announced Wednesday.

The project will improve accessibility and increase signal visibility at the intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Broad/Chorro Sts.

While the project is recommended by the city's Traffic Safety Report, it is fully funded by a private developer at 790 Foothill Blvd.

Work is expected to begin on Monday, April 11, and will continue for several months, city officials say. Crews will be at work during the evening through the early morning hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Temporary sidewalk closures will be in place in the evening, though detours will be available.

Drivers may expect delays during the hours crews are at work.