Crews will be working on infrastructure projects in Downtown San Luis Obispo

Drivers and pedestrians visiting downtown San Luis Obispo can expect to see crews working on two projects simultaneously.

City officials said the goal is to improve the area’s mobility and infrastructure.

The first is the Downtown Paving Project, which aims to upgrade streets along Higuera Street from Nipomo to Marsh Streets.

Crews will also adjust traffic boxes, signs and traffic striping on Johnson and Phillips. As well as improvements on Nipomo Street from Buchon to Islay Streets.

The second project is the Parking Meter Pole Removal along Pacific Street, Palm Street, Santa Rosa Street and Nipomo Street.

The city is recommending drivers to park in he City’s parking structures and to be aware of no parking signs.

Pedestrians can expect temporary sidewalk closures.

The disruptions will last several weeks.

For more information on these upgrades, click here.