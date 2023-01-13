Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orcutt

Maintenance crews in Orcutt on Friday continued their efforts in repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.

In four days of work, the blanket of dirt that once covered the road is now gone. But crews have remained in the neighborhood to wrap up clearing the rest of the debris and tend to other damages on the surrounding street and sidewalk.

Regarding the sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway, Christian Doolittle, project manager for the Santa Barbara County Public Works department, says crews are quickly working to build the embankment that collapsed back up to the ground elevation it was at before the next storm.

"The intent is to put in a concrete barrier along the top so if there is any additional flow that generates it will be dispersed in its energy before it comes back down into Hibiscus Court," Doolittle told KSBY.

He says additional crews have also been stationed on the south end of Bradley Road, repairing areas of undermined sidewalk that rainwater flowed through and eroded.