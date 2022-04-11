Criminal protective orders served against man charged with murder of Creston man

The man facing murder and other charges following a stabbing and deadly shooting in northern San Luis Obispo County last week was back in court Monday for a second time since his arrest but has yet to enter a plea.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says Cruz Christopher Gomez retained an attorney who requested his client’s arraignment be continued.

Three criminal protective orders protecting a total of seven people were served against Cruz, 42, by the prosecution, according to the DA’s Office.

He was arrested Wednesday, hours after a deadly shooting on Goldie Lane off Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita and later a stabbing in Paso Robles.

Gomez is behind bars at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $1.25 million.

He’s due back in court April 28.

Authorities have not released information on a possible motive.

