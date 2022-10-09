Crowds are excited to check out fall displays at the 14th Annual Scarecrow Festival

The 14th Annual Scarecrow Festival continues to draw crowds into Cambria.

More than 200 scarecrows spread across nine displays and 55 Cambria businesses show off the creativity the little village has to offer.

From classics like Dolly Parton and Sir Elton John, to Banjo-yielding Kermit the Frog, Frankenstein and Chewbacca, the limit of imagination has no ceiling for these "Crow Creators."

"These are regular men's shoes, corrugated cardboard that I taped to give it the height, sculpting clay, regular clay, and these are some jewels,” said scarecrow creator Kim Miller. “I sculpted it all around them and then painted it."

If you are planning to check out the scarecrows, organizers said the best way to do so is to park on one side of the village and walk all the way to the other end.

The festival ends on Oct. 31, 2022.