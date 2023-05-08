Crowds gathered in Cayucos today to shop for antiques and other vintage items. More than 80 vendors took part in the spring antique fair along north ocean avenue. We spoke to an organizer about turnout.

"It's a beautiful day. We had a great turnout. Lots of vendors, lots of people really enjoying themselves. We have a lot of variety here. We have something for everyone. It's a great family day," said event manager Jennifer Barrett.

The antique fair has free admission and it happens twice a year in the spring and the fall.