Crowds visit the Oceano Dunes for Thanksgiving celebrations

As many Central Coast residents gathered with their families for Thanksgiving, some took to the Oceano Dunes to celebrate.

Crowds of families and beach seekers took advantage of the nice holiday weather.

"We are here for Thanksgiving and my birthday was yesterday," Columbus, Ohio resident Naavya Sunil said. "So we just came here to celebrate my birthday and enjoy Thanksgiving."

"I like it," Orange County resident Anthony McLean said. "The water is cold but I'm enjoying being with my family and family gatherings are really nice. It was fun to be out here today."

"It's so fun here," Pleasanton resident Ahaana Varadharaj said. "The water is cold but I'm enjoying it."