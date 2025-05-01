Cruisin' cars, tasty tamales, and buzzy bees fill this weekend's event calendar

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week and the start of May. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, May 1st, through Sunday, May 4th, plus a few extra!

RocketTown Comic-Con

Saturday, May 3rd 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lompoc Middle School Gym

This weekend, the Lompoc Middle School gym will fill with the third annual RocketTown Comic-Con! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, check out the celebration of all things comic book culture, including cosplay contests, meet and greets, autograph opportunities and more!

Full details and tickets can be found at this link!

Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show

May 1st through 3rd, Morro Bay

Head out to Morro Bay May 1st through 3rd for the 29th annual Cruisin’ Morro Bay Car Show! Starting Thursday evening, rare cars will begin arriving in Morro Bay for registration. On Friday, secure a spot on Main Street for Cruise Night at 6 p.m. as classic and other rare cars cruise past. Plus catch the show and shine all day Saturday.

Full details can be found here!

Shabang Music Festival

May 2nd and 3rd, Dairy Creek Golf Course

Enjoy the ultimate adult playground of music, art instalations, experiences and so much more this weekend at the Shabang Music Festival! Friday and Saturday Dairy Creek Golf Course will host this celebration of music and fun! Two-day general admission starts at $279.

Full details can be found here!

City of Atascadero 9th annual Tamale Festival

Friday, May 2nd and Saturday, May 3rd, Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

This weekend the Atascadero Sunken Gardens will turn into a paradise of flavor at the 9th annual Tamale Festival! The fun starts with a sneak peek of the vendors during Fiesta Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with vendors, live music, photo opportunities and pet costume contests.

Full details can be found here!

First Fridays SLOMA

Friday, May 2nd, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

Visit the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for music, wine tastings and an exhibition opening during the May "First Friday" gathering! This event is part of a year-long series that will bring fun each month on the first Friday!

Full details can be found here!

Chumash Earth Day

Saturday, May 3rd 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kitiyepumu’ Park, 100 Via Juana Lane, Santa Ynez Reservation

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presents its annual Earth Day celebration with activities for all ages, including tree plantings, arts and crafts, live music, raffle prizes, and more.

Full details can be found here!

Buellton Brew Fest

Saturday, May 3rd 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. River View Park, Buellton

The 12th annual Buellton Brew Fest is here and will fill River View Park Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More than 55 breweries will be joined by food trucks, lawn games and live music from Country Nation, Will Breman and DJ Peete. Tickets start at $55 per person.

Full details can be found here!

AAPI SLO Festival

Sunday, May 4th, Noon to 3 p.m. SLO Public Market

Performances, vendors, food and so much more will fill the SLO Public Market this Sunday for the 4th annual Asian American and Pacific Islander SLO Festival! Booths will open at noon with the celebration of AAPI fun through 3 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Bee, Butterfly and Bat Faire

Sunday, May 4th Noon to 4 p.m. Cambria Historical Museum

Turn your focus to the pollinators Sunday at the Cambria Bee, Butterfly and Bat Faire! From noon to 4 p.m., the Cambria Historical Museum will present informative speakers, exhibitors and a silent auction all to raise awareness about the challenges faced by bees and other pollinators. Plus, pets can dress up and participate in the Buzzy Pets Parade.

Full details can be found here!

Sip 'n' Saunter Downtown SLO

Sunday, May 4th 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 49 locations in Downtown San Luis Obispo

It is time to Sip 'n' Saunter your way around Downtown San Luis Obispo this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nearly 50 downtown retailers will host food and drink tastings, live music and more. Tickets are limited and start at $75.

Full details can be found here!

More events to check out!

Cal Poly Cello Fest

"I Hate Hamlet" at the SLO Repertory Theatre

Folk Dance Festival 2025 "May Day in the Village"

Scout Troop 322 Hot Dog Sale/Fundraiser at Miners Ace Hardware

“Fun in the Sun” Walk & Roll Inclusion Awareness Event

Lazarus College Pop-up event

Marc Abrahams on humor in science

Cuesta Concord Chorus "The sacred and the profane"

Central Coast Comedy Theater Improv Show at Bang the Drum Brewery

Cuesta College Fourth Annual Ethnic Studies Teach-In: "Respect Our Existence!"

Central Coast STEM Expo

Lompoc Theatre Project Groundbreaking for Historic Theatre Renovations

Roar and Pour Santa Barbara Zoo

Paso Robles Cinco de Mayo Celebration

SBMNH Astro Fest