"Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero" a success

Atascadero was buzzing with excitement and old-car enthusiasts this weekend as the city hosted its annual "Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero".

On Friday, the Hot El Camino Cruise Nite saw over 350 classic cars riding down El Camino Real.

One resident told KSBY that the event is similar to a Fourth of July parade, with some people even setting up their chairs along the road at 6 a.m.

Saturday marked the 33rd annual Mid-State Cruizers Car Show, where classic cars were parked at Atascadero Lake Park for attendees to check out.

To close out the weekend, the city hosted its 8th annual Dancing in the Streets event on Saturday until 10 p.m. in downtown Atascadero.

Locals were able to enjoy music, food, and vendors.

Roy Barba, the president of the Mid-State Cruizers Car Club, said that the event-filled weekend is a cornerstone of the community.

"I just really want to thank everybody that participates. Everybody locally, everybody that comes from out of the area to help support our car show. And in turn, we can help support the community," Barba said. "That's the most important thing if you ask me."