Cruisin' Weekend kicks off with car cruise Friday night in Atascadero

It's Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero!

It all starts with the 30th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hundreds of classic cars will cruise up and down El Camino Real in Atascadero.

The festivities continue on Saturday with the 32nd Annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. That will be followed by the 7th Annual Dancing in the Streets from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Local bands will perform throughout the downtown area with food trucks and beer, wine, cider, and spirits available for purchase.

Entertainment lineup:



5-6 p.m. - Motions Academy of Dance

5-7 p.m. - The Tipsy Gypsies (El Camino Real Stage)

5-7 p.m. - The Vibe Setters (Lewis Stage)

7-9 p.m. - Burning James Band (City Hall Stage)

8-10 p.m. - Molly Ringwald Project (El Camino Real Stage)

8-10 p.m. - Steppin Out Band (Lewis Stage)

All of the events are free to attend.

Multiple streets will be closed for Hot El Camino Cruise Nite and Dancing in the Streets.

El Camino Real will be closed from Curbaril Ave. to Traffic Way for the cruise. Highway 41 will also be closed to through traffic between the Highway 101 southbound ramps and Santa Ysabel Ave., and traffic will be detoured through Curbaril and Santa Ysabel Ave. The Highway 101 northbound on and off ramps and Highway 41/El Camino Real will also be closed.

Click here for a full list of road closures in effect through Saturday night.